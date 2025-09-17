WWE legend confirms the end of his main roster commentary run

WWE was forced to shuffle its commentary teams in recent months. The five-time WCW Champion Booker T has now addressed his future on the main roster after returning to SmackDown last week.

Booker T and Vic Joseph, who are full-time NXT commentators, filled in for Corey Graves and Michael Cole on the September 12, 2025, edition of SmackDown.

There's no word on why The Voice of WWE missed the show, but Graves was fulfilling his duties at WWE vs AAA Worlds Collide, which took place immediately after SmackDown.

It's been a while since fans have seen Booker T on the main roster. His recent appearance has some fans wondering whether he will be a part of the main roster commentary going forward.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T described his experience as wonderful and revealed that Norfolk, Virginia, brought back a lot of memories from his time in WCW last Friday.

“It was wonderful, it felt good. It was crazy when I pulled up in Norfolk at the Scope [Arena], you park right up underneath. I pulled in, and memories just flooded back to all the times that I had been in that Norfolk Scope back in WCW so many times. So many times, making that walk, and the fans are always right there to greet you. They're looking for pictures, autographs, and whatnot. It was just amazing."

The 60-year-old WWE Hall of Famer said it was a one-off appearance and that he has been vocal about not wanting to do main roster commentary anymore.

"It was amazing being a part of SmackDown, one night only. It was amazing to be a part of the broadcast for one night. Me and Vic, we had so much freaking fun. That two hours went by so fast. I always said I never really want to do the main roster commentary anymore. A lot of people probably don't want to see me on main roster commentary." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Booker T, who was part of the main roster commentary from 2015 to 2018, is keeping the door open for guest appearances in the future.

You can check out the full podcast below:

Booker T clears the air on his comments on WWE NXT

Booker T came under fire last week on NXT when the WWE Universe misheard his "pop his neck" line during Tiffany Stratton's entrance.

The WCW veteran said some fans made up these stories to try to get him canceled.

“Pop it? No, I refrained. I didn’t want that to blow up on me again. People trying to make up stories and trying to cancel me. I really don’t know why people want to cancel me. I’m a man of great talent and living my best life.” (H/T: Ewrestlingnews)

Booker T was back on WWE NXT Homecoming last night. Will he return to the main roster in the future? Only time will tell.

