WWE SmackDown Results: Brock Lesnar takes down John Cena's 'brother'; Cody Rhodes returns (9/12/25)

By Jojo
Published Sep 13, 2025 02:23 GMT
We got some big matches tonight on WWE SmackDown leading up to the return of Cody Rhodes!
We got some big matches tonight on WWE SmackDown leading up to the return of Cody Rhodes! [Image credits: WWE.com]

Brock Lesnar kicked off WWE SmackDown and was immediately interrupted by R-Truth, who started rapping. Lesnar told him to shut up before Truth welcomed Brock back and said that he wasn't scared of him anymore.

Lesnar told Truth he didn't know who he was, and the latter reminded him that John Cena was his childhood hero and "brother." Lesnar had been disrespecting Cena, and Truth won't stand for it. Truth said that his name was Ron Cena, and when Brock asked where Cena was, Ron told him he was there to stop Brock.

Lesnar asked if they were really brothers, and Ron said that they had the same dad. Brock hit Ron with the F5 before walking off, having torn his pants in the process.

WWE SmackDown Results (September 12, 2025):

  • Sami Zayn def. Rey Fenix to retain the WWE United States Championship
  • Tifanny Stratton vs. Jade Cargill ended in a double count-out

Sami Zayn and Rey Fenix set up a title match backstage on SmackDown before we saw HBK and Triple H promoting Worlds Collide.

Solo Sikoa was in a promo and said that he may have lost the Bloodline, but he was going to lead his family and take back what he had lost. He was done living in the shadow of others, and now everyone would live in the shadow of his Family Tree.

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Rey Fenix - WWE United States Championship match

Zayn was in control early on SmackDown but was sent outside for a big dive as the match went on. Back in the ring, Rey blocked the Blue Thunder Driver and hit the Frankensteiner for a near fall. Rey got a superplex for a near fall before Zayn dodged the moonsault.

Sami kicked out of a stomp and missed the Blue Thunder Driver once more before finally hitting the move on the next try. Fenix came back with a hurricanrana before Sami got the exploder suplex in the corner. Rey took the Helluva kick before Sami picked up the win.

Result: Sami Zayn def. Rey Fenix to retain the WWE United States Championship

Grade: B

Wyatt Sicks was in a promo on SmackDown and warned the Street Profits about coming after the tag titles.

Kiana James and Giulia were making their entrance for a match with B-Fab, but they attacked Fab and laid her out with some big kicks. Michin came out with a kendo stick to make the save and chased off the heels.

Aleister Black was in a promo talking about how he and Damian Priest were going to show the world just how destructive they can be.

Tifanny Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill - WWE Women’s Championship match

Cargill hit some big chops early on, and Stratton rolled to the outside before Jade tossed her into the barricades. Back in the ring, Jade got a big slam before Stratton came back with a big counter and a cartwheel elbow in the corner. Jade took a big senton before bouncing Stratton's head off the apron.

Stratton countered the pump kick but missed the Moonsault before Cargill hit Jaded for a near fall. Jade took the Alabama Slam before taking the Moonsault, but immediately hit the pump kick. The two traded strikes in the middle of the ring before Jade missed a spear and ran into the barricades.

Stratton missed a big Moonsault to the floor before Jade put her through the barricades. The referee counted them both out, and the match ended in a draw on SmackDown.

Result: Double Count-Out

Nia Jax showed up out of nowhere and attacked Jade and Stratton, hitting them with some big moves. Nia dragged Stratton into the ring and hit the Annihilator before SmackDown moved on.

Grade: B

We got a short promo highlighting the careers of Brock Lesnar and John Cena to promote their Wrestlepalooza match.

Rey Mysterio was backstage, but Dominik interrupted him and told him that he was going to be the next AAA Champ. Rey asked if it would be that easy, and Dom said that once he wins the title, his dad, Rey, should put the title around his waist. As Rey left, Finn Balor showed up and told Dom that he should fight alone for the title to prove himself.

Sami Zayn was backstage, and Carmelo Hayes took up his open challenge for next week. The Miz was unhappy about Melo going for a singles title instead of the tag titles, but Hayes reassured him that they were still a team.

WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

Drew was sent outside the ring early on but came back with a submission move, attacking the previously injured shoulder of Orton. Randy came back with a big suplex and stomped on Drew's leg before Orton was tossed him into the announce desk outside.

Back in the ring, Drew got a few chop blocks and focused on Randy's leg. Drew tried to lock in the Figure Four leglock, but Randy broke it up before the fans called for the RKO. Drew countered the draping DDT before he was dropped on the announce desk twice.

Drew came back with a Claymore, and Randy hit the RKO. Orton was bleeding from the forehead and tried for the punt kick, but missed before Drew got another Claymore for the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton

Grade: B+

Drew attacked Randy after the match and was about to kick him through the announce desk like he did with Cody.

Cody Rhodes made his big return on SmackDown and attacked Drew, taking him out before announcing that the champ was back. He challenged Drew to a match at Wrestlepalooza before SmackDown went off the air.

Jojo

Jojo

Jojo Nilanjan Das began writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2015, a path he discovered through a friend. He is known for his live reporting, which gives fans an unbiased and accurate account of events as they happen.

With a Bachelor's in Mass Communication and Journalism, Jojo briefly worked as a research analyst and a graphic designer before starting at Sportskeeda. He remembers getting hooked on RAW and SmackDown in school in the early 2000s.

Jojo's favorite wrestler is Finn Balor, and he has interviewed WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. When he is not covering the live shows, he can be found updating himself about the latest technology, playing games, or practicing music.

