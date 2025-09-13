  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa sends a chilling message to 41-year-old veteran following recent US Title loss on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 13, 2025 01:06 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Solo Sikoa recently lost his United States Championship to Sami Zayn after winning the title by dethroning the one and only Jacob Fatu. Following this, he sent a chilling message to a 41-year-old star.

That star is none other than the man who dethroned him, Sami Zayn. The 41-year-old current US Champion has been on a tear, first defeating Sikoa before telling John Cena of his intention to continue his tradition of the United States Open challenge. Cena happily accepted, and their first match against each other unfortunately ended in a DQ thanks to Brock Lesnar's interference. This week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn defeated Rey Fenix in an instant classic that had the crowd on their feet.

However, MFT leader Solo Sikoa is not happy with the way things have turned out. He sent a chilling message to Sami Zayn by asking if he knew what he had to sacrifice to get the United States Championship.

"Do you know what I had to sacrifice to get that championship in my hands, Sami? I've lost my Bloodline, I've lost the Ula Fala, and I've lost my US Title. I've been living in the shadow of others for way too long."
It was an incredible promo by Solo Sikoa, who many fans believe still has the potential to make it big in WWE. He has been on the main roster for just a little over three years now, and a lot has happened in that time.

He has mainly been surrounded by family drama, but the entire Bloodline saga came to an end on January 6 this year when Roman Reigns defeated him to regain the Ula Falla. Following this, Sikoa missed out on a WrestleMania spot, but kept his eyes on the prize the entire time as he turned on Jacob Fatu and captured the United States Championship from him.

Fatu has also been absent in recent times, and it's going to be interesting to see what plays out with him and Solo Sikoa as well.

