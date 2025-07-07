"I'm not letting anyone take my spot" - Former World Heavyweight Champion worried about locker room issue amid WWE partnership

A former World Heavyweight Champion has now commented on an issue surrounding WWE's huge partnership. The star has made his position clear.
Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) is a top star in TNA Wrestling at the moment. World Wrestling Entertainment has been in partnership with TNA for quite some time now. As a result, several TNA stars have competed in NXT, and some WWE stars have appeared in TNA.
Speaking with Jonathan Coachman on the Off The Ropes podcast on Busted Open, Nemeth commented on this partnership. He went on to say that he would not be letting anyone take his spot, but as a locker room leader, he also wanted to protect the spots of other TNA stars. He said that this was a very real situation with the new WWE partnership.
"I know I'm not letting anyone take my spot. I'm watching over our locker room that they are not getting stomped over and taken advantage of. Because that aspect of our relationship is very real."
Nic Nemeth has now doubled down on his comments with a post on social media, stating:
"Fantastic partnership, yet Locker room leaders, lead."
Check out his tweet below:
Nic Nemeth reacted to being name-dropped by John Cena on WWE TV
On the June 20 episode of SmackDown, John Cena faced R-Truth in a match that ended in disqualification. After the match, CM Punk came out to brawl with Cena but was instead put through a table. Following this, The Last Real Champion delivered his own version of the pipebomb, similar to Punk's promo from several years ago. During this promo, he name-dropped Claudio Castagnoli, Nic Nemeth, and Matt Cardona, which surprised many fans.
Following this, Nic Nemeth took to social media to share a danger zone gif from the TV show Archer.
Check out his tweet below:
It will be interesting to see if Nic Nemeth will show up on WWE TV in the future as part of the company's partnership with TNA Wrestling.
