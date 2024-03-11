"I'm living a lie," says John Cena

WWE Superstar John Cena is one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world. The Cenation Leader recently talked about "a lie" he has been living for a long time.

During his time in World Wrestling Entertainment, Cena won several titles, including 16 World Championships, and he even feuded with some of the biggest names in the business, including Randy Orton and Triple H. Although he has shifted his career path and become a Hollywood megastar, The Chain Gang Soldier is still loved by many wrestling fans.

During a recent interview with MTV for John Cena's latest movie, Ricky Stanicky, the host asked Cena and his co-star, Zac Efron, if they had lied about anything during the chat.

The Cenation Leader joked about his famous catchphrase, 'You Can't See Me,' saying that he lied all the time.

The 16-time World Champion also mentioned that he has been living a lie because he believed he was visible and that people could see him, but they could not.

"All the time. I don't think there's an ounce of truth in anything I've said. Ever. I'm living a lie. I'm living a whole lie. I think I'm visible. I think people can see me. They can't," John Cena said. [12:40 - 12:55]

Fans will undoubtedly watch The Cenation Leader's latest movie and will wait for the legend to make his in-ring return soon.

Eric Bischoff wants to see John Cena save a babyface at WWE WrestleMania XL

During a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said that he believed if John Cena showed up for a one-off appearance at WWE WrestleMania XL, then he should be put in an angle to save a babyface, which could get the 16-time World Champion a huge pop from the crowd.

"I don't know what I would do with John. The answer to that would depend upon whether John is going to be around on a semi-regular basis or if this is just a one-off. If this is a one-off, I'd probably involve him in an angle somehow. Make an example, typical example, making a save and integrating save John at some point when you least expect him or when a babyface needs some support and let him have that moment, let him share that reaction to the crowd, let him get somebody over and let him go about his movie-making business," Eric Bischoff said.

Many fans want to see The Chain Gang Soldier come face-to-face with The Rock at WrestleMania XL and help Cody Rhodes.

