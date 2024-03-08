John Cena could return at WrestleMania 40 to save a babyface star and put him over in a big way, says Eric Bischoff

He might appear sporadically in WWE these days, but John Cena remains one of wrestling's most popular names. Eric Bischoff recently opened up about using The Cenation Leader at WrestleMania 40 and laid out the ideal scenario of the veteran helping another star.

A defeat to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023 was John Cena's last in-ring conquest in the WWE as he went back to fulfilling his Hollywood commitments, which, in recent years, have become wholly lucrative.

Even if Cena might not be available as a full-time performer, Eric Bischoff noted on his 83 Weeks podcast that WWE could utilize The Franchise Player in a segment. While Bischoff initially was confused about Cena's possible role at WrestleMania 40, he concluded by saying that having the former WWE Champion come out to save a babyface from a heel's attack would be the best way to utilize Cena.

The WWE isn't short on rising babyfaces, and the former WCW boss explained how John Cena could elevate one of them in a simple yet effective angle:

"I don't know what I would do with John. The answer to that would depend upon whether John is going to be around on a semi-regular basis or if this is just a one-off. If this is a one-off, I'd probably involve him in an angle somehow. Make an example, typical example, making a save and integrating save John at some point when you least expect him or when a babyface needs some support and let him have that moment, let him share that reaction to the crowd, let him get somebody over and let him go about his movie-making business." [From 41:10 to 41:43]

Check out the video below:

Eric Bischoff does not want WWE to force John Cena into a program

For years, John Cena seemingly carried WWE on his back and was the promotion's most consistent worker until he began increasing his range as an actor.

Cena loves the wrestling business but can understandably not be around for a full-fledged run and feud with another WWE Superstar. Eric Bischoff also believed John Cena wouldn't be in the WWE for a long time if he returned at 'Mania, which meant that the best-case booking plan for the former World Champion would be a one-off segment at The Show of Shows rather than force him on the card:

"If he is going to be back on a regular, even semi-regular basis, once a month, once every two months, that's different. Then maybe you can create some kind of ongoing relationship with talent, but I would imagine this is a one-off, and I'd just put him in the best possible light I could and let somebody benefit from that as part of an angle and just let it be at that, instead of forcing someone in unnecessarily." [From 41:43 to 42:12]

Recent reports do suggest that WWE and John Cena are open to the idea of getting the 16-time World Champion on board for something fun, short, and memorable at WrestleMania 40.

Given the star power on the card, this year's event could be one of the biggest WWE has ever put out.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/Tto Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quotes above.

