"I'm looking at you, big boy" - 31-year-old WWE Superstar reveals hilarious first interaction with Logan Paul

A former champion has revealed his hilarious first encounter with Logan Paul in WWE.

Former RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy were guests on a recent edition of Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast. During the conversation, Otis disclosed that he had no idea who Logan Paul was and that it was possible for people to make money on YouTube:

"I never knew of Logan Paul, being honest here. And when we came to TV, I said, 'Who's this guy?' and he (Chad Gable) goes, 'He's a YouTube guy.' I said, 'You can make money off YouTube?,'" said Otis.

Otis then described his hilarious first interaction with The Maverick and said that the two quickly hit it off:

"I walked up to him and I said, 'Who you looking at you son of a b****?,' and he just laughed. He goes, 'I'm looking at you, big boy,' and then we just kind of hit it off," Otis added.

Alpha Academy's Chad Gable on why the WWE Universe hates Logan Paul

Chad Gable has revealed to the wrestling world why WWE fans do not like Logan Paul.

Alpha Academy is currently involved in a bitter rivalry against The Viking Raiders on WWE RAW. Maxxine Dupri recently departed Maximum Male Models to join Otis and Gable in Alpha Academy. She will be squaring off against Valhalla of The Viking Raiders in her first-ever singles match next Monday night on RAW.

During Alpha Academy's appearance on After the Bell, Chad Gable noted that Paul has a "punchable" quality to him and that it gets even worse when he opens his mouth:

"Some people are just like punchable. Just looking at them, and like, he's got that quality. You just look at him, and you hate him. And then he opens his mouth and it gets even worse cause he's a jerk, right? And so it is like, he gets it, man. He knows," said Chad Gable.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Logan Paul says he took the booing personal when he first arrived in WWE 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/GjLPJDnXlx

The popular YouTuber is scheduled to face Ricochet at SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit. Their rivalry stems back to the Men's Royal Rumble match in January. The two superstars had an incredible spot at Royal Rumble, and it will be interesting to see if they can create another memorable moment at WWE SummerSlam on August 5th.

