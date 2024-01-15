"I'm next" - Oba Femi receives message from superstar with guaranteed WWE championship opportunity

Oba Femi surprised the WWE Universe with an NXT North American Championship win early in his career. The 22-year-old received a message from a fellow talent soon after his win. She was none other than his colleague Lola Vice.

Femi entered the NXT Breakout Tournament as one of the favorites to win. He did not disappoint and ran through his opponents to earn a guaranteed championship match. Oba Femi did not waste much time and cashed in his title opportunity a week later to win the NXT North American Championship from Dragon Lee.

Meanwhile, the women’s NXT Breakout Tournament was won by Lola Vice. Vice defeated Kelani Jordan in the tournament's final at Halloween Havoc Night 2 to earn herself a guaranteed NXT Women’s Championship match.

The former MMA star took to Twitter to post a picture of herself with Femi and congratulated the 22-year-old, stating that she would be the next champion soon.

"I’m next. Congrats Oba 🩵🩷 @WWENXT," Lola Vice wrote.

Lyra Valkyria is the current NXT Women’s Champion. She won the title after picking up a high-profile win over Becky Lynch. It would be incredible to see the two women go head to head with the title on the line. Vice could wait for some time before going after her.

WWE fans have been doubting Oba Femi’s age

Oba Femi’s NXT debut was well-received by WWE fans. The massive superstar has the size and strength to become a big name in the company.

While everything falls right into place for the superstar, several fans are surprised about one key fact. Femi claims to be 22 years of age, and many fans refuse to believe the same.

Oba Femi is a massive athlete who looks much older than his age. The Nigerian Superstar could come across as the next Brock Lesnar if booked correctly. Lesnar was just over 25 years of age when he won his first WWE title. Similarly, Oba Femi has already gotten his hands on the NXT North American Championship at the age of 22.

The speculations will likely continue for years to come. However, Femi must keep his focus on his in-ring skills and continue to make it big whenever an opportunity presents itself.

