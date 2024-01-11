WWE Universe convinced current champion "lied" about real-life details

WWE recently crowned a new champion this week, and many fans believe that the superstar probably lied to about his real-life age to get where he is today.

The latest episode of WWE NXT saw Dragon Lee face Lexis King in a North American Championship match. The latter’s bad luck continued as he failed to take down the LWO member after a tough match.

Right after, the NXT Breakout Tournament winner, Oba Femi, walked out to challenge Lee to a title match. He made quick work of the tired superstar to win his first title in WWE.

At 22, Oba Femi is now the youngest NXT North American Champion. He is the same age as fellow NXT stars Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez and four years younger than former North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

However, the claim that he is 22 doesn’t have WWE fans convinced. Many took to Twitter after his win to claim he is probably much older and isn’t the youngest North American Champion ever.

Check out what fans had to say below:

Some think that he might be lying about his age.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A fan pointed out that Earthquake was in his 20s when he faced Hulk Hogan but looked older.

Expand Tweet

Another fan stated that Oba Femi looked older than his dad.

Expand Tweet

Some fans couldn't believe that they were close to his age.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans think he has a bright career ahead of him after the remarkable achievement.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans want to see Oba Femi face Brock Lesnar in a blockbuster match. However, that may not be possible as The Beast probably won’t show up on NXT to face a mid-card champion on the brand.

WWE has several powerhouses ready in NXT

Oba Femi is one of the most notable powerhouses in NXT. The massive 22-year-old superstar has the complete package to become a top name down the line.

Besides Femi, Bron Breakker is the other top name, waiting for his chance to move to the main roster. WWE could put him on RAW or SmackDown to face a current champion soon after WrestleMania 40.

Dijak is another star who deserves a title run after all the work he has put in over the years. He has been a consistent performer in the ring, but the creative team prefers him to give some big matches and wins to other superstars.

Do you think Oba Femi is 22? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here