"I'm the people's executioner" - Top WWE star claims he was responsible for Cody Rhodes choosing Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre claims he is responsible for making Cody Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match to earn a world championship shot at WrestleMania XL. Although he initially informed Reigns that he would not be going after his title at this year's Show of Shows, Rhodes later challenged The Tribal Chief at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event.

Before making his final decision, Rhodes was confronted by Drew McIntyre during a promo with Rollins. The Scottish Warrior told the Royal Rumble winner he had to choose Reigns and finish his story. The two later brawled after the two-time WWE Champion attacked The Visionary. That same night, The American Nightmare was ambushed again by the 38-year-old after his match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

In an interview with The West Sport, McIntyre claimed his ambush on Rhodes led the latter to choose Reigns, dubbing himself "the people's executioner."

"What I tried to say on Monday it was, I tell the truth all the time. I've not lied once. You'd get selfish Seth who was trying to get Cody to fight him and nobody wanted that match. Selfish Cody promised he'd finish the story, made a video game about it, wouldn't stop saying it for two years and went, 'You know what? Maybe I'll fight Seth.' And I'm like, 'You idiot, that's not the plan. You promised everybody this.' And I was the people's executioner. I beat him up then he made the right choice," he said.

The former WWE Champion added:

"All I've ever done is tell the truth. All I've ever done is did what needed to be done, like smash people that are bad people even if you don't see it on screen and they got a big smile on the screen. Backstage, I know who's bad backstage. I am the people's executioner. I do what's right for the people." [17:01 - 17:34]

What did Drew McIntyre say about his WWE contract status?

In the same interview with The West Sport, Drew McIntyre was asked about his current contract status. The Scottish Warrior's current deal reportedly expires shortly after WrestleMania XL.

The former WWE Champion refused to answer, stating he would "let the internet talk about it."

"I can't talk about that. I'll let the internet talk about it. I'll just keep watching. It's interesting. I'm not the only one that has a contract in WWE. It's just interesting that it seems to be mine that is on there every week for a year," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

According to recent reports, The Scottish Warrior is happy with his new character. However, he has yet to sign a new contract. However, the company is hopeful the 38-year-old will pen a new deal.

