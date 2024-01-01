"I'm so proud of you" - Natalya sends heartfelt message to absent WWE Superstar

Natalya has sent a heartfelt message to an absent WWE Superstar today.

The veteran is currently involved in a tag team with Tegan Nox on WWE RAW. The duo will be in action at the Day 1 edition of RAW tomorrow night against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, with the winners earning a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Former Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez has been off television as of late and hasn't competed in a televised match since her loss to Nia Jax on the November 20 episode of RAW. Rodriguez took to social media today to say that she had many big moments in 2023 and is looking forward to what lies ahead in 2024.

"2023 had so many big moments for me. Moments I never even imagined ✨ the magic of 2024 had me very excited! #newyearseve #chingona #poderosa #gracias," she wrote.

Natalya reacted to Rodriguez's post and told the former champion she was proud of her. The veteran added that she is proud to be Rodriguez's friend, as seen in the image below.

Natalya sends message to WWE fans

Natalya recently sent a message to the wrestling fans who have supported her along the way.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Natalya broke character to send a message directly to her fans. She noted that she sees all the comments online and is grateful for the WWE fans who have been loyal to her over the years.

"Nothing ever goes unnoticed by me. I see all the tweets; I see all the positive comments, and I see the negative comments, too. But the fans that have been loyal to me since the beginning I'm grateful for. I wouldn't say anything of it for the world, and I'm just so grateful. People that line up to see us before we get into the building, people that come to show, they bring your poster or buy your T-Shirt. They don't realize how much they just make your day," said Natalya. [From 05:05 - 05:31]

Raquel Rodriguez has made it known that she misses her tag team partner in WWE, Liv Morgan. It will be interesting to see if the former Women's Tag Team Champions reunite when both superstars return to television down the line.

