"I'm not ready" - Former champion refuses to retire after release from WWE

WWE made major cuts across the company once their merger with UFC was complete earlier this year. While it won’t be a surprise to see people from this released group show up in other companies once their non-competes are up, there are other who are pursuing opportunities outside wrestling. One popular star has now given an update on her plans for the future.

Dana Brooke was one of the superstars released as part of the mass cuts in WWE after over 10 years with the company. The former 24/7 Champion had been part of the NXT brand in recent times, before her release in September. The former bodybuilder wasn’t the most successful during her run on the main roster, and failed to capture any of the women’s title. Despite her failure to win the title, she had created a connection with the fans, and that’s why so many were sad to see her let go.

Recently, the 34-year old took part in Q&A session with her fans on Instagram. During the interaction, she was asked if she’ll be retiring from wrestling. Brooke gave a definitive answer, and made it clear to her fans that they’ll be seeing her wrestle somewhere again. The reply can be seen below.

"I'm not ready to hang up these boots yet!" wrote Brooke on her Instagram story

Screengrab of Dana's Instagram story

Dana Brooke will have no problem making money outside WWE according to Vince Russo

One person who was full of praise for Brooke after her release was former WWE head writer Vince Russo. Speaking on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo praised the NXT star’s work ethic. He predicted this work ethic will help her career after her release.

“You could tell that maybe she wasn't cut out to be the world's best wrestler, but you could tell that this woman had the work ethic, was willing to put everything into it, and if that's who she is, she's gonna have no problem making money," said Russo.

It is always disappointing to see talented stars become a casualty of layoffs in the company, especially when they love the business like Dana Brooke.

She clearly has her eyes set on the next chapter of her career in professional wrestling and we here at Sportskeeda wish her the best for her future endeavors.

Were you sad to see Dana leave? Let us know in the comments section below.

