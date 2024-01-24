"I'm not ready man..." "Cherish Cena as long as we can" - Fans react to John Cena revealing when he's going to retire

Fans cannot keep calm as WWE Superstar John Cena has finally revealed when he plans to retire.

Cena is currently 46 years of age and is a top name in Hollywood. He has not been an active in-ring superstar in years. The former WWE Champion recently had a brief stint in the Stamford-based promotion that ended with him losing to The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with ET, John Cena revealed that he was planning to retire before he turns 50.

“I made a promise to the consumer early on, to WWE fans, 'cause I know how tough it is to be a fan. You gotta come out of pocket -- & WWE has a ton of content -- it takes a lot to be a passionate fan & our fanbase is passionate & global. I never wanted to go out there just for the sake of going out there. And I'm gonna be 47 this year. I feel great. So inside I feel great, but I know what it takes to be a WWE performer night in & night out & I don't ever wanna just go out there & do it to do it. I wanna have the passion -- the same passion as the fanbase -- & I wanna give them exactly what they give me. The miles on the speedometer say, 'Hey, that's gotta be done before 50’, [that’s] the timeline I've put on myself," John Cena said.

Cena's comments went viral on Wrestling X/Twitter shortly after. The Champ has amassed a massive fan following over the past two decades, and his ardent fans had the following to say about his comments:

What the future has in store for John Cena remains to be seen.

Will WWE Superstar John Cena break Ric Flair's record?

Both Ric Flair and John Cena are 16-time World Champions. Cena has not won a world title in years. The Cenation Leader needs just one title reign to finally break The Nature Boy's long-standing record of 16 world title reigns.

Only time will tell if WWE gives Cena one final reign and if The Champ is even available to appear regularly as a world champion one last time. Cena put over two young guns in Austin Theory and Solo Sikoa last year. Many fans consider Sikoa and Theory as future megastars and have praised John for putting the duo over in a span of months.

Who should be John Cena's final opponent before he hangs his boots? Sound off in the comments section below!

