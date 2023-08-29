"I’m ready to move on" - WWE Superstar claims Becky Lynch has "wasted" her life

Becky Lynch has been feuding with WWE Hall of Famer and multi-time women's champion Trish Stratus for months.

Ahead of their highly anticipated Steel Cage Match at Payback, Stratus put Lynch on notice by claiming that she is ready to end her rivalry with The Man.

Speaking to Joshua Axelrod of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Stratus claimed she is a bit scared about the Steel Cage Match. However, she seemed motivated and ready to prove to Lynch why she's the greatest of this generation.

“Finally put an end to all the time [Lynch has] wasted in my life. It’s a challenge. Am I a little scared of it? Yup. But that’s what drives me. ... I’m going to prove to Becky that I’m the greatest of this generation by beating the greatest of her generation. We’ve had a good little run and it’s been really fun. But it’s been a little long. I’m ready to move on, do other things and cross paths with other people,” said Stratus.

Bully Ray suggested that Becky Lynch take a break from WWE

Bully Ray believes Becky Lynch should step away from WWE for a while after her feud with Trish Stratus.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray claimed that it would be a good time for Lynch to take some time off from in-ring action. He said:

"Sometimes when you run into a situation like that the best thing to do is go away for a little while. I'm not talking about a long time ... She [Becky Lynch] had to leave when she was pregnant, she doesn't have to leave now, but it might be in her best interest to leave."

Ray further explained that he is surprised that WWE doesn't have anything solid for a megastar like Lynch. He added:

"It's all tip of the iceberg stuff, there's no substance to it, I don't know how you can have a megastar, the likes of Becky Lynch, and just not have anything real for her. You would have thought that this storyline with Trish would've been some of the most real stuff. You know who Becky needs? She needs the same woman that she's needed from day one — Charlotte [Flair]."

Lynch will aim to end her rivalry against Stratus with a big win at Payback.

