"It might be in her best interest" - Hall of Famer suggests Becky Lynch take a break from WWE 

A WWE Hall of Famer has suggested that Becky Lynch could benefit from some time away from television.

Becky Lynch has been involved in a bitter rivalry with Trish Stratus for several months now. The two battled at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, but the match ended in controversy.

Zoey Stark appeared at the premium live event in May and caught Lynch with the Z360 to help Stratus win the match. The Man and the Hall of Famer are set to battle once again in a Steel Cage match at WWE Payback next weekend.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray suggested Lynch take a break following her rivalry with Trish Stratus.

"Sometimes when you run into a situation like that the best thing to do is go away for a little while. I'm not talking about a long time ... She [Becky Lynch] had to leave when she was pregnant, she doesn't have to leave now, but it might be in her best interest to leave," said Bully Ray.

Bully Ray stated that Lynch's current rivalry with Trish Stratus has no substance to it. He added that she should have a feud with Charlotte Flair down the line.

"It's all tip of the iceberg stuff, there's no substance to it, I don't know how you can have a megastar, the likes of Becky Lynch, and just not have anything real for her. You would have thought that this storyline with Trish would've been some of the most real stuff. You know who Becky needs? She needs the same woman that she's needed from day one — Charlotte [Flair]," he added. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Becky Lynch scheduled for Falls Count Anywhere match on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch is scheduled to be in action in a match tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

She will be facing Trish Stratus' protege, Zoey Stark, in a Falls Count Anywhere match tomorrow night on the red brand. Stark battled Lynch on the July 10 edition of WWE RAW and picked up the victory after Stratus interfered.

Stratus hopped up on the ring apron, and Stark capitalized on the distraction by rolling Big Time Becks up from behind while using her tights for leverage. The 29-year-old will likely try to weaken Lynch on WWE RAW before the Steel Cage match against her mentor at Payback.

Lynch and Trish Stratus are both very popular superstars, but their rivalry has left a lot to be desired in the eyes of many wrestling fans. It will be interesting to see if they deliver in the Steel Cage match at WWE Payback next weekend.

