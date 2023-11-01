"I'm ready to take that next step" - 29-year-old former champion open to full-time move to WWE's main roster

A former champion is hoping to arrive on WWE's main roster soon.

Carmelo Hayes has already made his debut on the main roster but is hopeful to get the chance to stick around the next time he appears. Hayes lost to The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in a singles match on the June 26 edition of WWE RAW.

In a recent interview with PW Insider's Mike Johnson, the former NXT Champion noted that he feels like he has accomplished everything he has set out to do in the company's developmental promotion. Hayes added that he is ready to take the next step whenever NXT is ready to let him go.

"I feel very satisfied with everything I've done in NXT. I feel like I've helped build the brand back up. I feel like I've been a cornerstone of the success of NXT 2.0. I feel very satisfied. I feel like I've accomplished everything there is to accomplish there. You know my relationships that I've built there, everything that you know, I'm willing to give back if I need to get back in. The next step for me is whenever they're ready to let me go, I'm ready to take that next step," he said. [H/T: PW Insider]

WWE star sends warning to Carmelo Hayes

Baron Corbin and Carmelo Hayes clashed in June, with the former NXT Champion picking up the victory in their singles match at NXT Gold Rush on June 27.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Baron Corbin claimed that Hayes got lucky in their title match and vowed to get revenge. Corbin said that Carmelo Hayes may have to find a new line of work in the circus if they were to have another match against each other.

"You [Carmelo Hayes] got lucky! We are gonna go back to battle, but now you're getting The Baron Corbin, the OG, the attitude that is me. I'm taking that title and sending you packing. I don't know where you're going from there. You may have to find a job in a circus or you might wanna become a model. Whatever it is but your home would no longer be NXT or WWE," said Baron Corbin. [From 03:57 to 04:17]

You can check out the full video below:

WWE has been putting a spotlight on NXT as of late, and the brand recently demolished AEW Dynamite when the two programs went against each other in the ratings.

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Carmelo Hayes in NXT and if he does get the opportunity to join WWE's main roster soon.

