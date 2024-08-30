"I’m really always just minding my business" - 17-time WWE champion reacts to Rhea Ripley's recent shot

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently took a playful jab at her former WWE rival, who has been on the sidelines due to an injury. The star in question is Charlotte Flair. She has now responded to Mami's comment with a hilarious counterpunch.

The Queen is a 14-time Women's World Champion, a two-time NXT Women's Champion, and a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

The former Judgment Day member recently shared on WWE Tattooed that she had a crown tattoo added to her existing skull tattoo as a cheeky nod to her victory over Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), The Queen expressed annoyance at Rhea Ripley's repeated mentions of her in discussions. Flair implied that she prefers to avoid drama and conflict, as evidenced by her reaction to a fan-shared clip.

"I’m really always just minding my business and sitting pretty when @RheaRipley_WWE makes me her topic AGAIN 🤣," she wrote.

Top WWE male star believes he has helped Liv Morgan defeat Rhea Ripley

At SummerSlam 2024, The Eradicator faced Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship. However, things turned upside down, when Dominik Mysterio backstabbed Mami, aligning with The Miracle Kid to help her retain the title.

In a recent interview with Fox News, the former WWE NXT North American Champion stated that he provided Liv Morgan with valuable information about Rhea Ripley, drawing from his past experiences with her.

Dominik Mysterio acknowledged that the 27-year-old female star has changed significantly since then, but he feels confident that his insights were beneficial to Morgan's understanding of her opponent.

"I think Liv has everything she needs to know on Rhea. Maybe I helped (her) with a little bit of things because of the time I did spend with her. It was a totally different time, completely different Rhea. So, I think I definitely helped out a little bit," said Dom.

Following the shocking betrayal at The Biggest Party of the Summer, the Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Ripley) are set to face Liv Morgan and Dominik at the upcoming Bash in Berlin PLE on August 31, 2024.

