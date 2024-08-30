WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's rise to stardom was solidified after her victory over Charlotte Flair, securing the SmackDown Women's Title (now Women's World Championship). Recently, Mami shared the story behind her playful tattoo, which is a subtle reference to her rivalry with The Queen.

At WrestleMania 39, held at SoFi Stadium in California, Ripley defeated Flair to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. The two women engaged in a highly competitive match that pushed each other to their limits, earning their previous title bout at the Showcase of the Immortals the prestigious award of 'Match of the Year.'

The Queen has been sidelined from in-ring competition since December 2023 due to a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Meanwhile, The Nightmare is scheduled to join forces with Damian Priest to take on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team match at Bash in Berlin 2024.

While speaking on WWE Tattooed, Rhea Ripley revealed that she added a crown tattoo to her previous skull tattoo after defeating the 38-year-old female star at WrestleMania 39. The former Judgment Day member explained that she did it as a cheeky gesture, symbolizing her taking Charlotte Flair's crown as the new champion.

"I added the crown to it (to my previous skull tattoo) at WrestleMania 39 because I was being cheeky, and I was like, I’m going to get a crown because I’m going to take Charlotte Flair’s crown, so now I have a crown, and that’s exactly what I did," she said. [From 08:40 to 08:54]

Rhea Ripley reflects on why she almost missed a major WWE show

Initially, The Nightmare was not booked for the SummerSlam 2023 Premium Live Event. However, Ripley made an appearance during Finn Balor's World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins.

Speaking on WWE Tattooed, the former Women's World Champion revealed that since she wasn't scheduled to be part of The Biggest Party of the Summer last year, she decided to skip the show. Instead, Mami and her former Latino Heat went to get matching tattoos. Surprisingly, the two WWE stars were booked at the last minute to appear at the event.

"Work is definitely not going to like this story; whatever, I don't care. SummerSlam 2023, I wasn't booked, and I wasn't really happy about not being booked, because I hadn't really defended my championship much. So what Dom and I did, we went to the tattoo parlor instead of getting on the bus to go to work because we weren't booked, so we weren't expected to be there. And then when we sat down to get tattooed, we got called and we were booked, so we had to run back, but we definitely took our time. I was like, yeah, we will be there when we be there," she said.

It remains to be seen whether the Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) will be able to defeat WWE's hottest new couple, Daddy Dom and Morgan, at the upcoming PLE in Germany.

