"I'm really gonna master that art" - Former WCW Champion urges WWE to book Jade Cargill as smarter than everybody else (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently stated that WWE must have Jade Cargill use her educational background as a psychologist as part of her on-screen character.

Apart from being one of the most impressive athletes in the business today, Cargill also holds a master's degree in child psychology. Since her WWE signing became official, fans haven't stopped predicting what she could do in the promotion. On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WCW Champion shared his views on how WWE must present Jade Cargill.

Vince Russo pitched the idea of Cargill using her knowledge of psychology to get into her opponents' heads and weaken them from within. The wrestling veteran added the former TBS Champion must be booked as much smarter than everybody else on the roster owing to her educational background.

"Here's the problem. They got to do something different with her. And I think there are a couple of really good hooks with Jade Cargill that they... isn't even in their wheelhouse. First of all, bro, if it's me, I'm doing one of two things to make her stand out. I'm using that master's in psychology, and I'm really gonna let her master being smarter than everybody else and getting in everybody's head and using that psychology against them. I'm really gonna master that art. Okay? And that's number one," said Vince Russo. [2:27 - 3:10]

Jade Cargill on how AEW prepared for WWE

In a recent interview, Jade Cargill spoke about declining WWE's offer in 2019 and choosing to join AEW instead.

She mentioned that joining a massive organization at a young age would have been taxing and that All Elite Wrestling helped her to become tough before she took the plunge and joined WWE.

“I feel like I'm walking into a new light. AEW prepared me. It prepared me to have thick and tough skin. If I would have been a part of such a machine like WWE at a younger age, I would have probably been in my head so much – so much – but because I've worn several hats in this life and I've already been thrown in the fire, so it's just prepared me for these moments,” Jade Cargill said.

Considering just how much WWE has hyped Cargill's signing, it's safe to say they have some big plans in store for her once she's prepared to get inside the ring.

