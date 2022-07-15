"I'm really proud of you" - Alberto Del Rio sends heartfelt message to former WWE manager (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio sent a wholehearted message to his former manager and personal ring announcer Ricardo Rodriguez.

Del Rio signed with the company in 2008 and made his SmackDown debut donning the gimmick of an arrogant, Mexican aristocrat. He often made his entrance in fancy, expensive cars. Additionally, Ricardo Rodriguez accompanied him to the ring in a tuxedo.

In July 2014, Rodriguez was released by WWE and the following month, he made his debut on the World Wrestling Council (WWC). In May last year, the former WWE star announced that he had celebrated a year of sobriety post a brief rehab stint. Four months ago, Rodriguez stated that he had been readmitted to rehab to overcome his alcohol addiction.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, the former WWE champion Alberto Del Rio stated that despite the turbulent times, his former manager remains strong.

"We talked on the phone and I told him how proud I am because it's not easy to face your mistakes and to overcome those situations but he's back, he's healthy, he's strong and he's hungry. Life has taken him into that difficult path but he has proved the world that he is someone. He's a good man and then he needs to be deserving that other opportunity that he's getting right now. (8:24 - 8:58)

The 2011 Royal Rumble winner exclaimed that he was proud of Ricardo Rodriguez and often referred to him as his 'son' during their time together in WWE.

"Ricardo, I'm proud of you! Me muchacho as I used to call him my boy, my son, I'm really proud of you, continue doing what you're doing and you will get your reward, I love you man!" stated Del Rio. (9:04 - 9:19)

Alberto Del Rio hinted at a potential return to WWE

The four-time world champion is the only wrestler to win the 2011 Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank in the same year. He later cashed in on his MITB contract on CM Punk at SummerSlam and became the WWE Champion.

During the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Alberto Del Rio spoke about a possible in-ring return to WWE.

"We'll see amigo, this is one of the things I know they have, they have thrown my name out there, I know they have been talking about me and saying 'Hey, what if, what if, what if?' Well, let's please stop with what if and again, what people needs to be saying is 'Jesus Christ, look at this guy', he got s******, he got s****** by someone and he proved that those things that he was saying since day number one were real."

Alberto Del Rio was active on IMPACT Wrestling and the independent circuit following his departure from WWE. He is currently the Spanish commentator for the UFC. While he has hinted and expressed his concern in a WWE return, it is yet to be seen if the company has anything in store for the Mexican star.

