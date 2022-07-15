"They have thrown my name out there" - Alberto Del Rio on possible WWE return at Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Two-time WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio teased a potential return at the Royal Rumble next year.

In 2011, Del Rio won both the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank contract and is the only superstar to win both in the same year. He cashed in on his MITB contract at SummerSlam and became the WWE Champion. He was unsuccessful in defending his title against John Cena at the Night of Champions event. At Hell in a Cell, Del Rio won back the WWE title to commence his second reign by defeating CM Punk.

The four-time world champion was first released by the company in 2014. He returned in 2015 but was let go again in 2016. Over the past few years, Alberto Del Rio has expressed his interest in returning to WWE and the possibility of that happening soon.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, in an exclusive interview, the 2011 Royal Rumble winner teased a potential return to WWE.

"We'll see amigo, this is one of the things I know they have, they have thrown my name out there, I know they have been talking about me and saying 'Hey, what if, what if, what if?' Well, let's please stop with what if and again, what people needs to be saying is 'Jesus Christ, look at this guy', he got s******, he got s****** by someone and he proved that those things that he was saying since day number one were real." (3:10 - 3:45)

Alberto Del Rio opened up about Paige's departure from WWE

Last month Paige announced that her contract with WWE was coming to an end and her last working day with the company was Juiy 7th. The Anti-Diva has been out of in-ring action due to an injury she suffered in 2017.

In the same exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Del Rio spoke about a possible in-ring return by Paige and wished her luck on her future endeavors.

"She's still young and there's a lot of people that likes her so and also a lot of people that dislikes her but that's the way it goes in the pro-wrestling business, that goes for everybody including my good friend, John Cena. I mean there's millions loving him and there's millions hating. That's the way it goes in this beautiful business" said Del Rio.

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE That’s a wrap @WWE see ya again some time! Thanks everyone for the support before, during and now after! Let’s see what the future holds! And thanks @PlayersTribune for this awesome goodbye letter - theplayerstribune.com/posts/saraya-g… That’s a wrap @WWE see ya again some time! Thanks everyone for the support before, during and now after! Let’s see what the future holds! And thanks @PlayersTribune for this awesome goodbye letter - theplayerstribune.com/posts/saraya-g…

Alberto Del Rio is currently signed with UFC as a Spanish commentator and made his debut in March this year. However, given his interest in an in-ring return to WWE, we may witness Del Rio back in the squared circle in the McMahon led company.

