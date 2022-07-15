Alberto Del Rio speaks about Paige leaving WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio recently opened up about Paige's departure from the company.

Del Rio signed with WWE in 2008 as part of their developmental territory then known as Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). He then made his main roster debut on SmackDown, donning the gimmick of an arrogant, rich Mexican aristocrat. He defeated CM Punk to win his first WWE Championship at SummerSlam in 2011.

Alberto Del Rio and Paige made their relationship public in May 2016. Five months later, the Anti-Diva proposed to Del Rio following his match at a World Wrestling Council (WWC) event in Puerto Rico. About a year later, the couple parted their ways.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WWE Champion shared his thoughts on the Anti-Diva making a potential in-ring return and how the industry is tough to crack in order to please fans. He made a comparison to John Cena, citing that while he's a prominent figure in the industry, he's still disliked by millions.

"She's still young and there's a lot of people that likes her so and also a lot of people that dislikes her but that's the way it goes in the pro-wrestling business, that goes for everybody including my good friend, John Cena. I mean there's millions loving him and there's millions hating. That's the way it goes in this beautiful business" said Del Rio. (00:43 - 1:06)

Del Rio continued and wished Paige to do well in whatever shes takes on in her life.

"Whatever she does I hope she does well. Whatever she does in her life, I hope good things come to her life. I don't wish anything good or bad to her." (1:07 - 1:25)

Paige bid farewell to WWE earlier this month

On Twitter, the Anti-Diva announced that her contract with WWE would come to an end on July 7th. She did not compete in the ring due to an injury she suffered a few years ago. Paige was forced to retire from the in-ring competition in 2018 and made appearances on backstage interactions and varied WWE programming.

Following her departure from the company, the 29 year-old stated she will be in attendance at Starrcast V in Nashville, Tennessee on July 29th to 31st.

Paige was one of the superstars who contributed to the women's revolution in WWE. While she is set to make appearances after her WWE departure, it is yet to be seen whether she will make an in-ring return in the near future or not.

