"I'm seeing charisma" - Vince Russo has big hopes for 29-year-old WWE RAW Superstar (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has high hopes for Odyssey Jones, who was recently drafted to WWE RAW after a brief stint in NXT.

The 29-year-old was not featured in a prominent spot on the developmental show. Moreover, he seldom won matches, with his last TV appearance taking place back in April, where he lost to Dijak in just a couple of minutes. However, the higher-ups seem to have spotted something special in Odyssey Jones, which is why he was one of the talents to be called up to the main roster during the 2023 Draft.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained that he was impressed with the little he had seen of Jones. The former WWE Head Writer also mentioned that Odyssey Jones had oodles of charisma, which he feels Zoey Stark, one of the other recent NXT call-ups, lacks.

"Number one, without a shadow of a doubt, I'm seeing charisma. I see personality; I'm definitely seeing that. That's the key. That's what I did not see with Zoey Stark. I saw immediately with this guy. He's got charisma. Beautiful," said Vince Russo (1:50 - 2:10)

Omos wants a match with Odyssey Jones in WWE

A couple of weeks ago, in an interview, Omos revealed that he and Odyssey Jones learned the ropes together in the same class after joining WWE. The Nigerian Giant also expressed his wish to share a ring with the 29-year-old performer and predicted great things for him in the global juggernaut.

"Him and I were in the same class together and learned how to wrestle," Omos said. "Hopefully whenever he gets to build up his name, we get to wrestle one another, because I think Odyssey Jones, man, he has a huge [future] ahead of him."

Though Odyssey Jones is yet to debut on the main roster, it's safe to assume he could immediately make a big impact due to his imposing physique.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes