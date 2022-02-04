"I'm a Shane McMahon guy"- WWE veteran shares honest opinion on Royal Rumble controversy (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo had major praise for Shane McMahon on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's "The Bro Show."

Shane McMahon has been the talk of the wrestling world lately. Reportedly, his demeanor while producing the Royal Rumble match didn't sit well with Vince McMahon, and he was let go from the company as a result.

On The Bro Show, WWE veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on reports of Shane's WWE departure.

He started by acknowledging that he's a Shane McMahon guy, and then heaped significant praise on him. Check out his complete statement below:

"Well bro, I can only tell you this. Listen, I'm a Shane McMahon guy. I've known Shane for many years. I was writing when we brought Shane on as a character. Bro, I never dealt with egos from Shane , it was never about him wanting to put himself over. He was never like that in my experience with him. I think, unfortunately Chris, we are never gonna get the truth here. You're never gonna hear it from Vince, you're never gonna hear it from Shane," Russo said.

Furthermore, Russo believes bringing Shane back and placing him immediately as a producer of the Rumble was a "pretty tough spot."

"The thing that really breaks my heart is if any of this is true, bro, for this to come between a father and a son... But I also want to say this, Chris. I'm reading a lot of... like, Shane was in-charge of booking the Rumble. Shane hadn't been there for about a year. If you're gonna bring him back, and all of a sudden, put him in this Rumble, to book the Rumble, lay the Rumble out. A lot of guys he probably didn't know, he probably didn't work with before, that's a pretty tough spot to put him in," said Russo. [5:28-6:40]

Shane McMahon apparently didn't like Vince shooting his ideas down while booking the Royal Rumble

In the latest edition of WOR, Dave Meltzer shared an interesting report. He stated that Vince McMahon, Shane, and Brock Lesnar were involved in a messy situation backstage while booking the Royal Rumble.

As per Meltzer, Lesnar pushed for many things that Vince McMahon approved. On the other hand, Shane pitched some ideas that Vince rejected, which didn't sit well with the former.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's assessment of the situation? Was WWE in the wrong for letting Shane book the Royal Rumble?

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda and The Bro Show and embed the video if you use any quotes from this article.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Angana Roy