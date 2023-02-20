"I'm sorry, I love you" - Asuka sends cryptic message to 28-year-old WWE star following Elimination Chamber

Asuka punched her ticket to WrestleMania last night at WWE Elimination Chamber. She defeated Carmella, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Liv Morgan in the women's chamber match to earn a title match against Bianca Belair at the Show of Shows.

Liv Morgan was the first superstar to be eliminated in the match, but she came out with her head held high. The former SmackDown Women's Champion refused to tap out while being locked in both Natalya's Sharpshooter and The Empress of Tomorrow's submission; Morgan eventually passed out and was eliminated from the bout.

The 41-year-old recently took to Twitter to send a message to Liv Morgan. She posted a video from last week's SmackDown, where she offered a handshake to Liv and quoted Shawn Michaels' "I'm sorry, I love you" to Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24 before HBK connected with Sweet Chin Music on The Nature Boy.

"I'm sorry, I love you 😘," tweeted Asuka.

Bianca Belair reacts to Asuka's win at WWE Elimination Chamber

Bianca Belair now knows she will be defending the RAW Women's Championship against Asuka at WrestleMania 39.

Belair easily defeated Alexa Bliss last month at Royal Rumble but is in for a much bigger challenge in April. The EST was not booked for a match at WWE Elimination Chamber but certainly tuned into the premium live event to see who her opponent will be in April.

After The Empress of Tomorrow picked up the win, Belair took to Twitter to deliver a four-word message to her challenger at WrestleMania 39.

"I’m ready for Asuka! #wrESTleMania," tweeted Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair has held the RAW Women's Championship for almost a year. The 33-year-old won the title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 last year. Time will tell if the former champion can be the one to finally end The EST's incredible title reign.

