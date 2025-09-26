"I'm sorry" - John Cena vs. AJ Styles won't draw for WWE in the United States, according to veteran

The highly anticipated match between John Cena and AJ Styles next month won't be a draw for WWE, according to a veteran. The marquee match was made official after the 17-time WWE World Champion made a couple of posts on X/Twitter about wanting to face Styles.
The match will take place on October 11 at Crown Jewel in Australia. While the fans are excited to see the two icons wrestle one more time, former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the match isn't a money-making clash, especially after the promotion's debut on ESPN with Wrestlepalooza.
Speaking on Behind the Turnbuckle Studios during Coach and Bro Live, Russo said while the match would be a good wrestling contest, it's not a draw.
"Man, if I only did 40,000 subs with the first PLE, AJ Styles and John Cena is not my next PLE, Coach. I'm sorry. That is not box office. That is a great, solid wrestling match. That is not a must-see wrestling match. So again, I can't see that drawing a huge number in the United States," Russo said.
During the conversation, Russo also said that ESPN wants money and subscribers from WWE and believes they won't get it with Styles facing Cena. Notably, WWE PLEs now stream exclusively on ESPN in the United States.
Veteran doesn't understand booking of John Cena vs. AJ Styles
Vince Russo isn't alone in questioning WWE booking John Cena vs. AJ Styles for Crown Jewel. Scott D'Amore, former TNA personality, was also baffled by the decision.
In his The D'More Drop column on Uncrowned, he said he didn't understand why anyone would want this match to be one of Cena's final matches. While he agreed that the match will be great, he questioned the timing from WWE.
Still, Cena and the Phenomenal One will be expected to put on a show for the fans at Crown Jewel. Whether it gives a solid boost to WWE's start on ESPN remains to be seen.
