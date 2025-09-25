John Cena vs. AJ Styles is finally happening again, but one man seems confused

John Cena and AJ Styles are set to face each other next month. The match was made official after Cena sent out a series of posts on X/Twitter, gauging fan interest for the match and later calling on WWE CCO Triple H and Styles to listen to the fans.The Phenomenal One responded by accepting the challenge, and the match will take place at Crown Jewel in Australia on October 11. There is genuine excitement among fans for this marquee match, but a wrestling veteran is confused.Scott D'Amore, who is known for his time in TNA in various roles, talked about WWE booking the match in his column, The D'Amore Drop, on Uncrowned.&quot;I love AJ Styles personally and, professionally, I will always say the guy walks on water. I just don’t see why John Cena vs. Styles — especially in a match set up by a tweet — is what anyone wants for one of Cena’s final-ever matches,&quot; he wrote.Notably, at Clash in Paris, Cena hit a Styles Clash, paying tribute to his rival, while noting afterward that he might not get to wrestle the former Bullet Club leader as part of his retirement tour. While WWE has made the match official now, D'Amore is baffled by the timing.&quot;It will be a fine match, no question. But … why now?,&quot; he added. [H/T Uncrowned]The match between Styles and Cena will be their fourth clash in WWE, with the former TNA World Champion holding a 2-1 record in his favor.John Cena beat AJ Styles to win his 16th WWE World ChampionshipAJ Styles got the better of John Cena in their first two matches. He beat The Franchise Player in their first match in 2016 at Money in the Bank, followed by another win at SummerSlam.The two then met at Royal Rumble 2017 with Styles's WWE Championship on the line. They put on an all-time classic that ended with Cena winning his historic 16th WWE World Championship.Their in-ring chemistry has been lauded by the fans, and they will be eager to see what the two icons have in store for them next month.