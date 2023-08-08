"I'm so sorry" – Logan Paul apologized to WWE legend after real-life misunderstanding

Logan Paul received backlash in 2022 when a story emerged about him refusing to use the Diamond Cutter pose in a picture. The creator of the hand sign, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP), recently revealed that Paul apologized to him at WrestleMania 39.

DDP previously said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that he asked Paul for a picture at WrestleMania 38. The social media star was happy to appear in the picture. However, he did not want to put up the Diamond Cutter pose because he felt it looked too much like a gang sign.

On a new episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, DDP recalled how Paul reacted when they saw each other again earlier this year:

"So now it's 'Mania in LA, and I'm on the elevator and who walks in? Logan Paul walks in, and I go, 'Hey, bro.' I go, 'We got to stop meeting like this.' And he goes, 'Oh my God. Oh my God, dude, I'm so sorry. I know you are a legend.' He was so apologetic. I said, 'Can we take a picture now?' He goes, 'Absolutely!' But the bottom line is, just the nicest guy."

DDP used the Diamond Cutter pose during his time in WCW and WWE. Other wrestlers often perform the iconic hand gesture alongside the 67-year-old in pictures.

What's next for Logan Paul in WWE?

On August 5, the 28-year-old defeated Ricochet in the opening match at SummerSlam. It is currently unclear when his next WWE bout will take place.

In a recent interview on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Paul said he has the ability to become WWE's top star one day:

"To be honest with you, if I wanted to be the face of the WWE and if I wanted to give this industry my all, I could. I know I could. It's just a decision I have to make. It's a flip I have to switch."

Paul was the last WWE signing of Vince McMahon's 40-year tenure as the company's creative figurehead. He has shared the ring with several high-profile names since Triple H replaced McMahon, including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

