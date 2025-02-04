"I'm sorry man" - Former WWE Champion would NOT have cried like Jey Uso, veteran brutally claims (Exclusive)

Fresh off his WWE Royal Rumble victory, Jey Uso kicked off Monday Night RAW in one of the most emotional segments in recent times. Vince Russo, however, wasn't a big fan of Jey's reaction and imagined how Bruno Sammartino would have responded in a similar situation.

After outlasting other competitors and eliminating John Cena last in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, Jey Uso punched his ticket to the WrestleMania main event. He opened RAW and thanked the fans for their support, breaking down in tears and struggling to speak during his promo.

While several fans liked seeing Jey Uso's raw emotions on TV, Vince Russo opined that top stars from the past would have never cried. Russo reacted to a fan question about whether Bruno Sammartino and Pedro Morales would have shed tears if they won a Rumble in WWE.

"I'm cracking up because I'm thinking of Bruno crying. What would have possibly made Bruno cry? That is a great point because I guarantee you Bruno had the same ambitions that Jey Uso had, he worked just as hard as Jey Uso did. He worked up and down the road as Jey Uso did, why didn't Bruno cry?" [45:05 - 45:38]

Vince Russo was brutally honest about the evolution of the business and its performers, noting that the iconic wrestling stars from back in the day were "men's men".

Russo has been one of the most vocal critics of Seth Rollins and he once again took shots at the WWE RAW star, while expressing his frustrations with modern-day talents.

A visibly unhappy Vince continued:

"We're also talking about, let's be honest, man. Back in that era, these guys were men's men. I mean, make no bones about it. Look at Seth Rollins, he is going into that ring dressed as an a**clown. Roddy Piper was a man's man. Curt Hennig was a man's man. We can go up and down the list. They were man's man. They didn't act like Mandy Pandies, bro, I'm sorry man." [From 46:20 onwards]

While Jey Uso hasn't officially made his decision yet, all roads lead to another rematch against Gunther in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Legion of RAW and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

