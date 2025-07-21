"I'm still fit to lead" - Roman Reigns teases creating new stable following WWE return

With The Bloodline, Roman Reigns was the leader of arguably the most dominant faction in WWE. Following his return to RAW last week, the OTC recently teased forming a new group.The Head of the Table had been away from the action following an attack from Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. The 40-year-old showed up on the July 14 edition of the red brand to take out Breakker and Bronson Reed and saved Jey Uso and CM Punk.Speaking in a recent WWE RAW vlog, Roman Reigns teased the creation of a brand-new faction in his rivalry against Paul Heyman and co. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion noted that he was still The Tribal Chief and fit to lead.&quot;We'll see what happens. We'll see what the landscape is. I'm always looking for the key to the kingdom. I'm owed an army, the way I look at it. So, I’m still The Tribal Chief. I’m still fit to lead. Believe that,&quot; he said. [From 03:07 to 03:24]You can check out his comments in the video below: Roman Reigns opens up about Seth Rollins' unfortunate injuryIn the same video, Roman Reigns also spoke about Seth Rollins getting injured before his return to WWE programming.The OTC noted that he did not wish an injury on anyone. However, he would have loved to beat his former Shield stablemate up all by himself.&quot;They got a lot of serious problems going on. The man that Paul Heyman, my former Wiseman chose to ride with, doesn't look good, man. I don't really want to speak on that because I believe in that karma. So, I wanna see how that plays out. Obviously, we have not been on good terms for a long time. I don't wish injury on anybody because I'd rather him be here so I could whoop his a** myself. I prefer a healthy little bi**h, so I can smack him up,&quot; Reigns said. Seth Rollins is likely to be out of action for a while. It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns sticks around till the former World Heavyweight Champion's return from injury.