"I’m still hoping he’s going to win the Intercontinental Championship" - Cesaro says he is very happy about SmackDown Superstar's recent singles push

WWE Superstar Cesaro recently shared his thoughts about his split from former tag team partner, Shinsuke Nakamura, and also about the Japanese Superstar's recent singles push. The Swiss Superman said he was very happy with Nakamura's current run and hopes he will be able to win back the Intercontinental Title.

As a tag team, the duo of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura found much success during their short alliance. During their stint as a team, the duo became SmackDown Tag Team Champions and had several high-profile matches against The New Day.

They parted ways after Shinsuke Nakamura's superb performance in the No.1 Contender's gauntlet match to decide Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble opponent on the 8th January 2021 episode of SmackDown.

In an interview with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Cesaro opened up about the recent split between himself and Shinsuke Nakamura. The duo broke up as a tag team a few days before the Royal Rumble PPV.

When quizzed about his sudden split from The King Of Strong Style, the Swiss Cyborg confirmed that it was something that caught him by surprise.

However, Cesaro went on to say that both he and Nakamura had many goals to achieve as singles competitors. The Swiss Cyborg also expressed his happiness in Nakamura's recent run and hopes that it will help him regain the Intercontinental Championship.

"I always thought me and Shinsuke were an awesome team, but as good as we were as a team, there are many singles goals that we have as singles competitors, too. When Shinsuke did so well in that gauntlet, I thought that was awesome, you know? It gave him the chance to shine and he got his old theme music back which is awesome! It made me so happy. So, I was very happy for him. I’m still hoping he’s going to win the Intercontinental Championship," said Cesaro.

Today at 7pm ET | 4pm PT.



An out of character conversation w/ Cesaro.



💻 Places you can watch 📺



YouTube: https://t.co/IjVxiPtn9U



Facebook: https://t.co/b52Tn1DSXZ



Twitter: @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/Rl6TqjR3hH — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 25, 2021

Cesaro has been on a roll recently

Advertisement

Cesaro has had some incredible matches off late

Cesaro has been impressive in singles action after his split from Nakamura. He has defeated former WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan, on two separate occasions.

His performances earned him an opportunity to participate in the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match at Elimination Chamber 2021. Despite losing the match, Cesaro put on a great performance from start to finish, as he was the first man in the ring and the penultimate Superstar to be eliminated.

By the look of things, Cesaro and Seth Rollins are set to lock horns in an exciting feud. Both men recently addressed the heat between themselves on respective segments on SmackDown.