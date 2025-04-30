"I'm still a little old school" - Stone Cold Steve Austin shares honest opinion on WWE breaking kayfabe

WWE recently crowned Steve Austin a two-time Hall of Famer. The veteran had an immensely successful career in an era that was nothing like what we see today. Keeping kayfabe was key to the rise of pro wrestling, and Austin is now sharing his thoughts on what has happened to the practice.

Ad

Stone Cold comes from the old school, and that was clear during his active career as a pro wrestler and in retirement as he deals with fans and the media. Austin has gone to great lengths to keep kayfabe intact over the years, which many fans appreciate. Some of those same fans are likely the ones not happy with how revealing Netflix's new WWE Unreal series looks to be.

The Texas Rattlesnake is still a big fan of the old-school wrestling product. Austin appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show today, and the host brought up criticism over too much being revealed on the new WWE Unreal show. The 60-year-old wrestling legend was asked if he agrees with critics who say there should be no ads on the wrestling ring and no cameras in the creative writing team's room.

Ad

Trending

"Man, that's where I'm still a little bit... I'm still a little old school on that. It's like, I'm a big magic fan but if Harry Houdini is still around, I don't want him to tell me how he does it. I want to figure out how he does it, and if I can't, then I'm gonna keep wondering and I'm gonna keep watching, but I'm gonna keep wondering. So, don't tell me how he's doing it, but see if I can figure it out myself because I want to think that... I know it's not magic, it's an illusion, but let me keep wondering about that illusion," Steve Austin said. [From 38:25 to 39:00]

Ad

Ad

Steve Austin made more viral remarks in his latest interview with Helwani today. He named four WWE Superstars who have "it" in this era and revealed a blunt opinion on the work of Paul Heyman, who managed him as Paul E. Dangerously.

Steve Austin shares backstage moment with IYO SKY

Steve Austin had his own viral appearance during Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The night opened with IYO SKY retaining the Women's World Championship over Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

Ad

Stone Cold had publicly praised the women's Triple Threat since then, and in WWE's behind-the-scenes video, he can be seen sharing a moment with The Genius of the Sky backstage at Allegiant Stadium. SKY later responded on X.

Expand Tweet

Steve Austin reiterated to Ariel Helwani earlier today that the Triple Threat was one of his favorite 'Mania matches this year. The footage shows Austin relaying his adulation to SKY, but he revealed how he said the same thing to The EST in person and would have told The Eradicator if he saw her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More