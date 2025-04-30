Stone Cold Steve Austin names Rhea Ripley and 3 other WWE Superstars who have "it" right now

Steve Austin is now a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. The legendary grappler is synonymous with pro wrestling and has shared the ring with countless stars that had the "it" factor. Austin leaned on his unique expertise today and made viral remarks on four WWE Superstars destined for big things, including Rhea Ripley.

Stone Cold has had real-life and storyline encounters with some of today's WWE Superstars. Several have talked of backstage conversations with the two-time WWE Hall of Famer, while Austin has publicly acknowledged being a fan of certain rising Superstars. He previously praised Kevin Owens for their surprise match.

The Texas Rattlesnake sees more big things to come for Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Bron Breakker. Speaking to The Ariel Helwani Show, Austin was asked which WWE Superstars he likes and which talents have "it" these days. He singled out Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Bron Breakker.

"Well, Rhea's doing it right. I mean, she's been around [inaudible]... you know, she's a veteran, but she still gets better. I like the way she bumps. She takes a lot of pride in the way she bumps, the way she sells. She's a solid, physical person. I'd like to see Charlotte get back on track with her storyline or whatever is going on with her because I love her. Bayley didn't get to perform at WrestleMania," Austin said.

Steve Austin continued:

"I don't know if they're starting up an angle with her and Becky Lynch, of course Becky's back. Guy-wise... I love what Bron Breakker is doing, want to see how he improves. It's interesting to see he's with Paul Heyman. Man, if Heyman can't get the best out of you, you're a lost cause, and that kid has blue-chipper written all over. Under the tutelage or the learning tree of Paul Heyman, I look for big, big things from Bron Breakker," Austin said.

Stone Cold was adamant that there are many other male and female wrestlers to fit in this group that he did not mention. Austin joked that he and his wife have dinner and then watch a show, but since his wife doesn't watch pro wrestling, he doesn't watch, at least as much as he used to.

Rhea Ripley dedicates WWE RAW match

Rhea Ripley clashed with WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez on Monday's RAW, but the bout ended in DQ due to outside interference. Ripley took to Instagram to share photos from the match and seemingly dedicated the DQ win to her "Zio," which is Italian for "uncle."

"That one was for you, Zio. [heart emoji]," Rhea Ripley wrote.

Monday's RAW bout was a rematch from the NXT episode on October 18, 2022, which opened with Ripley defeating Perez. This was a Pick Your Poison match, with Perez's opponent picked by Cora Jade, who later won the Pick Your Poison main event by DQ over Raquel Rodriguez, who was chosen by Perez.

