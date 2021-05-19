"I'm still struggling" - Shinsuke Nakamura reveals his position in WWE

SmackDown superstar Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the best in-ring talents currently on the WWE roster. However, his booking has left a lot to be desired, as WWE has pulled the plug on his push time and again.

Shinsuke Nakamura recently appeared on Renee Paquette's podcast, Oral Sessions. During the conversation, Nakamura revealed that he is still struggling to find his "moment." He also mentioned that he doesn't pitch ideas to Vince McMahon a lot, and the two only talk sometimes before or after his match.

"I'm still struggling in wrestling," said Nakamura "Coming to US and coming to WWE is challenging. I came to challenge myself. That's why I'm here. I'm waiting to find my timing and my moment. I don't pitch ideas to [Vince] a lot. We talk after the match a little or before the match if he has an idea for my promo. I need to get used to [not talking to Vince]," said Shinsuke Nakamura. (h/t Fightful)

It’s @ShinsukeN day on Oral Sessions!! Listen to us chat about his ramen obsession, his time in @njpw1972 as a young lion and youngest IWGP Heavyweight Champ, moving to the US, living with @WWEDanielBryan and how he’s adjusted to @wwe @TheVolumeSports https://t.co/pFAckzCak8 pic.twitter.com/qkj18eXlvm — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) May 18, 2021

Shinsuke Nakamura revealed that he still gets nervous while doing promos in WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura is undoubtedly a great wrestler. But the language barrier continues to be an obstacle in his WWE journey. On the podcast, Shinsuke Nakamura explained that he still gets nervous when he has to cut promos.

"Yes, still," Nakamura added. "Nowadays, they only give me a short line. For example, a famous joke, I don't know because I didn't grow up in the US."

Earlier this year, Shinsuke Nakamura seemingly hinted that he's not happy with his time in WWE when he replied to a fan's comment on his Instagram post.

"who said I’m happy?" Nakamura wrote. "Don't believe anything other than what I said."

A screenshot of Shinsuke Nakamura's reply to a fan on Instagram

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura lost to King Corbin in a singles match. Following the match, he stole Corbin's crown and put it on. Fans will have to wait and see what happens next.

I want a new crown for me#kingofstrongstyle https://t.co/4J6zJKrWeE — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) May 15, 2021

What do you think about Shinsuke Nakamura's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.