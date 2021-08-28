"I’m super sad" - John Cena on former WWE Champion's refusal to work in a movie with him

John Cena has reacted to Batista's comments about not being open to starring alongside him and The Rock in a movie.

Batista posted a tweet back in June, hinting that he wasn't interested in starring in a movie with The Brahma Bull and Cena. He went on to post another tweet featuring pictures of a wide range of characters that he has played in various movies in the past.

I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #DreamChaser https://t.co/JFHAaw053F pic.twitter.com/djKZBylIuT — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 26, 2021

When asked about Batista's comments, John Cena made it clear that he feels sad about the same, but understands where the former is coming from. Cena had nothing but praise for the WWE legend and stated that one can't fault him for trying to get recognized for his work. He added that he doesn't have 'beef' with Batista.

“I’m super sad about that, because Dave Bautista is an unbelievably gifted actor. He’s done some amazing work. But I think when someone makes a statement like that, I think the important thing is to try and look at things from their perspective."

“He really just wants to be identified and recognized for his work. And I cannot fault him for that. I applaud him for it. To be brave enough to say something like that kind of allows him to go forth on his own and I appreciate that. I don't have any beef with Dave and I genuinely think he doesn't have beef with me," said John Cena.

John Cena and Batista both did well for themselves in WWE

Before making a name for themselves in Hollywood, John Cena and Batista became popular public figures courtesy of their rise in WWE. Both became World Champions for the first time in their careers at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. The duo went on to become major stars on WWE TV.

John Cena was positioned as the top face of the company and went on to win 16 World titles. Batista quit WWE in 2010 after losing a WWE title feud to Cena, and returned four years later for a world title program on the road to WrestleMania XXX. He left the promotion soon after, and returned again in 2019 for a final run that ended with a loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

The Animal has proven himself to be a reliable star in Hollywood over the years and he still has a long way to go. Fans of John Cena and would have loved to see these two WWE veterans together in a movie, and here's hoping the latter changes his mind somewhere down the line.

