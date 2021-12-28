"I'm sure this was a Bruce call" - Possible reason for Eric Bischoff's WWE return revealed (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes that Bruce Prichard is responsible for Eric Bischoff's return to RAW.

Eric Bischoff made a surprise return on this week's RAW as he officiated The Miz and Maryse's wedding vows in the closing segment. The WWE Hall of Famer's appearance came at a much-needed time as the company is currently dealing with a widespread COVID-19 outbreak.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that Bruce Prichard might have made the call to get Eric Bischoff for the most recent episode.

WWE @WWE



HE'S BACK

AND BETTER THAN EVER



#WWERaw "It is truly, truly great to be back in a @WWE ring." - @EBischoff HE'S BACKAND BETTER THAN EVER "It is truly, truly great to be back in a @WWE ring." - @EBischoffHE'S BACKAND BETTER THAN EVER#WWERaw https://t.co/BkG5Nnx5PL

Bruce Prichard has reportedly been away from WWE shows. Vince Russo believs that having Eric Bischoff back would have been Prichard's way of keeping tabs on all the backstage happenings.

The former WWE writer praised the decision to book Bischoff's comeback and felt it was a smart move from the company's end.

"Eric is making his rounds. Eric is making himself some money. Eric is staying out there and staying relevant. Hey, listen, bro, I was reading something too. You know, Bruce hasn't been around for a while, not just this TV, he hasn't been around for a while. Bruce and Eric are very, very tight. So, from what I understand, running this show tonight was Johnny Ace and the other writer. Bro, probably a smart move from Bruce to get Bischoff there. You know, kind of keep an eye on things, report back to me if you could help out in any way. It was probably a good move with so many people in management not there, I'm sure this was a Bruce call, and it was probably a good call," stated Vince Russo.

Check out the full episode of Legion of Raw below:

Vince Russo on the difference between him and Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff has continued to make sporadic appearances in professional wrestling, as he's also been on AEW Dynamite a few times recently.

Vince Russo said that Eric Bischoff still loved the business and thoroughly enjoyed showing up on TV.

Contrastingly enough, Russo admitted that he wasn't like the former WCW head honcho and didn't want to be associated with any professional wrestling promotion. Vince was happy for Bischoff and appreciated his former colleague's sustained desire to appear on wrestling programming.

"Yeah, bro. This is one of the major differences between Eric and me, to be honest with you. Bro, after all these years, Eric still loves this stuff. And he loves being a part of it. He loves being in that ring. Bro, I don't know it would ever take for me to be doing that stuff. Like, I'm so done with that part of it. But you know what, bro, he still loves it. He still loves showing up, so good for him, man," Russo added.

It's always a treat to see Eric Bischoff, and his appearance has been one of the most significant talking points coming off the show. What were your reviews of his segments from RAW? Let us know in the comments section.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE writer wanted Bray Wyatt to end the streak. More details right here.

Edited by Anirudh B