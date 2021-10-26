"I'm not taking you seriously" - Former WWE Personality is not a fan of Seth Rollins' heel gimmick (Exclusive)

Vince Russo shared his issues regarding Seth Rollins' heel gimmick during the latest episode of Legion of RAW, and the former WWE writer used some interesting examples to explain his views.

Russo couldn't perceive Seth Rollins as a serious heel due to the RAW Superstar's exaggerated laugh and other ridiculous mannerisms. Vince Russo named a few popular Batman villains such as Joker, Riddler, and Penguin and noted that they all had a comical side to their villainy. He added that Mad Hatter was the first real bad guy that appeared to take on Batman.

Russo said Seth Rollins was also attempting to be a funny heel, and he felt it was just not working out for the former WWE Champion. He also recalled how The Undertaker was a vicious heel when he feuded with Steve Austin, and The Deadman was seen as a legitimate threat.

In Russo's opinion, Seth Rollins would find it hard to draw heat as a heel if he portrays a character with laughable qualities.

"I do a Batman '66 review show. We started with episode one, and bro, the first four villains were villains, heels. The first four heels were like Riddler, Penguin, Joker; I think those were the first three. So, bro, the problem is, you never really felt like Joker, Riddler, Penguin. You never really felt like they were threats because they were entertaining and funny. All of a sudden, bro, the Mad Hatter comes along and, like, he is the first real heel. He doesn't try to be funny. Bro, Rollins is trying to be funny with that ridiculous laugh. So, when you say like heat, with the character he is trying to portray, bro, I don't know how a character like that gets heat. I mean, you don't want to look at a heel and be entertained by the fake laugh. So I'm looking at Seth Rollins, and it's like, I'm sorry, bro. I'm not taking you seriously. Bro, when 'Taker was Austin's opponent, 'Taker is not acting that way. Kane is not acting that way. I mean, there is a serious threat, but when you're trying to be comedic and entertaining, it is really hard to get heat at the same time," explained Vince Russo.

"This is the guy that used to Curb Stomp people" - Vince Russo on Seth Rollins' character change

Vince Russo didn't find it appropriate for a wrestler like Seth Rollins using a barbaric finisher like the Curb Stomp to be booked as a "joker" on television.

Russo said the curb stomp was a violent move that invoked a feeling similar to when Jake Roberts unleashed his snake, Damien, on his opponents.

"And think about it, bro," Russo continued, "Let's think about it because this has been the theme throughout the whole show. This is the guy that used to Curb Stomp people. Now he is the joker with this ridiculous over-the-top laugh. This was the guy that used to Curb Stomp! That's violence! That's a heel! I mean, that's Jake putting Damien on you. That's what that is. Now he is..."

What do you think of Seth Rollins' heel gimmick? Are there too many inconsistencies in his character, as noted by Vince Russo? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

