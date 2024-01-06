"I'm tired of people pretending I can't wrestle" – AJ Francis sends a message to his critics (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis intends to prove his doubters wrong ahead of his return to the ring.

Francis, fka Top Dolla, received his release from WWE for the second time in September 2023. The 33-year-old's most memorable in-ring moment occurred in December 2022 when he unsuccessfully tried to dive over the top rope. Shortly after the infamous botch, he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Francis assured fans that he knows how to wrestle:

"I'm gonna be everywhere, man. I got a point to prove. I'm tired of people telling me that I need to be in a group, I can't do it on my own. I'm tired of that. I'm tired of people pretending I can't wrestle, people that have never been in the ring with me, because people that have been in the ring with me would never say that." [From 04:22 – 04:37]

Watch the video above to hear Francis' brutally honest response to Jim Cornette's recent criticism of him.

AJ Francis on how WWE stars viewed him backstage

During his time in WWE, AJ Francis shared the ring with high-profile names, including LA Knight, Pete Dunne, Ricochet, and Santos Escobar.

The former Hit Row member believes all four of those men would have good things to say about his ability as an in-ring performer:

"Santos Escobar would never say that," Francis said, referring to fans claiming he cannot wrestle. "LA Knight would never say that. Pete Dunne would never say that. These are real good performers and wrestlers. Ricochet would never say that. You know what I'm saying? These are people that are well respected in the craft of professional wrestling, and I'm out to prove a point that I am just as good, if not better, than all of your faves, and I'm gonna prove it every single place that I go." [4:38 – 5:10]

Francis will face Cha Cha Charlie at a Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW) event on January 6. He is also due to take on Joey Janela at a Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) show on January 26.

What would you like to see next from AJ Francis in the wrestling business? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.