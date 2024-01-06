"It's not 1987" – AJ Francis responds to "old man" WWE veteran (Exclusive)

AJ Francis, fka Top Dolla in WWE, recently gave his reaction to derogatory remarks that Jim Cornette made about his physique.

Francis received his release from WWE in September 2023. Cornette, a former WWE manager and on-screen personality, claimed the 33-year-old "looked like a manatee wearing basketball shorts." He also accused the former football player of being a "whiny little b***h" on social media.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Francis made it clear he does not have much time for Cornette:

"I don't gain anything talking about this old man. He gains things talking about me. That's why he talks about me so much. I don't talk about him. Even when the whole thing happened on Twitter, I didn't even mention him. He mentioned me. He gets things talking about me. I don't gain anything talking about him. I'm already above him. It's not 1987. You see what I'm saying? I don't get anything talking about him." [1:07 – 1:36]

Watch the video above to hear Francis discuss the diabetes diagnosis he discovered after his infamous WWE top-rope botch. He also opened up about his plans moving forward in the wrestling business.

How AJ Francis' issues with Jim Cornette began

Throughout AJ Francis' time in WWE, Jim Cornette often mocked the former Hit Row member on his podcast.

The remarks did not go unnoticed by Francis, who labeled the veteran wrestling booker a "racist" in a post about body-shaming:

Cornette continued to criticize Francis after the social media post, claiming he is a "bad wrestler" who would be a "huge" SeaWorld attraction.

