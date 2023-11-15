Released WWE Superstar fires back at Jim Cornette

A released WWE Superstar has gotten into a war of words with Jim Cornette on social media today.

Former superstar Top Dolla is having an eventful day on social media. He revealed some scrapped WrestleMania plans earlier today and now has gotten into a back-and-forth with Jim Cornette.

The legendary manager and popular podcast host has mocked Top Dolla countless times in the past, referring to the big man as "Flop Dolla" following his embarrassing botch last year on WWE SmackDown.

Top Dolla took to social media yesterday to take a shot at Cornette by referring to him as a "documented racist." Jim Cornette responded by claiming the released star would be a great attraction at SeaWorld.

"I'm 62, Flopper, get your facts straight. How can having an aversion to marine life that tries to wrestle be termed racist? I don't think whales and manatees are ALL bad, just the lousy workers. If your swimming is half as bad as your wrestling, you could be HUGE at Sea World," he posted.

A wrestling fan sent a message to Top Dolla asking him to hold Cornette accountable by posting his previous transgressions. The 33-year-old obliged by posting a screenshot of negative coverage of Cornette in the past.

Jim Cornette doesn't think WWE would be honest about CM Punk returning

Jim Cornette believes that WWE would not tell any publication ahead of time if CM Punk was set to return to the company.

Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling ahead of the September 2 edition of Collision. The controversial star hasn't been seen in over two months but remains a daily topic of conversation amongst wrestling fans. He has been teasing the wrestling world with cryptic messages as of late as fans continue to wonder what is next for the 45-year-old.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, he claimed that WWE wouldn't tell Dave Meltzer or Fightful if CM Punk was returning. Jim Cornette noted that Punk's return would have a much bigger impact if it were a surprise.

"Why would they say that? So we ain't gonna know 'til will we know. If he doesn't show up in Chicago then it may look dim. But right now why would you tell Dave Meltzer or Fightful or anybody else if that's what it was going to be, because the whole thing was going to have more impact as a surprise. That's my thought." [From 04:30 to 04:53]

Top Dolla was let go by WWE in September, along with several other superstars from the main roster and NXT. His former Hit Row stablemates are still a part of the roster and are currently on SmackDown.

