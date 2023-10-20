"If Vince said no, then does that still count?" - WWE veteran on CM Punk possibly returning now that Triple H has full power

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on CM Punk possibly returning to WWE now that Vince McMahon no longer has creative input.

This year's Survivor Series is set to take place in Chicago on November 25, and many fans are hoping that The Straight Edge Superstar will return to the company at the Premium Live Event.

He was fired from AEW after being involved in another backstage incident at All In. Dave Meltzer recently reported that Punk was interested in returning to WWE, but Vince McMahon turned him down.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran questioned whether Vince refusing to rehire CM Punk still counts now that Triple H is in complete control of creative.

"Vince has been removed from the creative situation and Triple H is completely in charge. So if Vince said no, then does that still count? And above all else what do they think, if they ask somebody from the WWE whether they're going to bring CM Punk in as a surprise, are they going to say yes if they are or not? Why would they go, 'Oh yeah, this is a great big surprise thing we're gonna do. Nobody will expect it. It's going to happen in about six weeks or whatever,'" said Cornette. [3:44-4:30]

Jim Cornette doesn't think WWE would be honest with the media about bringing back CM Punk

A source told Fightful Select that they don't believe Triple H would risk signing Punk with all the negativity that surrounds him.

Jim Cornette stated that if CM Punk doesn't show up at Survivor Series, it may look dim. However, he doesn't think WWE would disclose such information to Dave Meltzer or Fightful.

"Why would they say that? So we ain't gonna know 'til will we know. If he doesn't show up in Chicago then it may look dim. But right now why would you tell Dave Meltzer or Fightful or anybody else if that's what it was going to be, because the whole thing was going to have more impact as a surprise. That's my thought." [4:30-4:53]

While there hasn't been anything concrete to suggest that CM Punk will return to WWE, some fans are still expecting him to show up at Survivor Series.

