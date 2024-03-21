"I'm tired of scammers making money off me" - WWE Superstar fights back against online imposters

Unfortunately, the WWE Universe is full of impostors and scammers who exploit other fans. Superstars often call these people out like one veteran grappler did.

Shayna Baszler is fighting back against the impostors. She took to X today to announce that she has created an official TikTok account in response to the numerous fakes. The Queen of Spades said she is tired of the trolls making money off her name.

"I'm be been the coolest person on TikTok w/o even having a TikTok, but I'm tired of scammers making money off me. This is the ONLY REAL ONE," Shayna Baszler advised with the graphic for her official account.

Baszler has not been announced for a WrestleMania XL match as of this writing. Her last televised match came on the March 11 episode of RAW as she and Zoey Stark failed to dethrone The Kabuki Warriors of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Shayna Baszler set to face top indie star at non-WWE event

Shayna Baszler's first-time-ever opponent has been named for a big non-WWE event during WrestleMania XL Weekend.

WWE and GCW announced this past week that the former MMA fighter will compete at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 10 event on Thursday, April 4, from Penns Landing Caterers in Philadelphia, PA.

Barnett, who is good friends and training partners with Baszler, has since announced that she will face Masha Slamovich at Bloodsport X. She is GCW's current JCW World Champion and, up until last month, was one-half of the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions. The 25-year-old was born in Moscow, Russia, and has been wrestling since mid-2016.

Bloodsport X will mark the first-ever match between Baszler and Slamovich.

It's rumored that more superstars will be announced for GCW's The Collective, which is their series of events during WrestleMania Weekend in the upcoming weeks.

