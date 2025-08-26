"I'm tired of seeing him" - Cody Rhodes should lose the title to his former partner, says ex-WWE employee

Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship for a second time at SummerSlam in New Jersey. While many are excited to see a second run, Tommy Carlucci says the champion should lose the title to his former partner. The name in question is Drew McIntyre.

Cody Rhodes got the opportunity to finish his story in Philadelphia when he won the title from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare held the title for over 370 days before he lost it to John Cena. After winning the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament, Rhodes got another opportunity at the championship and won it back at the historic event in New Jersey.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Last Word, Jonathan Coachman asked Tommy Carlucci what he would like to see if he were the creative head of the promotion. Carlucci thinks Cody Rhodes should not retain the title against Drew McIntyre, and the company should run with McIntyre as the next Undisputed WWE Champion.

"I would've had Cody Rhodes lose the title to Drew [McIntyre] big-time, because it's Drew's time. Let him run with the ball. I love Cody, but I'm tired of seeing him being champ. Let's change the box a little bit here and make him [Drew] a champ," Carlucci said.

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre have held gold as a tag team in WWE

Nearly fifteen years ago, Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre weren't the stars that they are right now in the Stamford-based promotion. The second-generation star was finding his place on the roster following his exit from Legacy, and The Chosen One was no longer the company's favorite.

The two became a makeshift tag team and entered the division. To everyone's surprise, the duo won the WWE Tag Team Championship from The Hart Dynasty at WWE Night of Champions 2010 in a Tag Team Turmoil match. Rhodes and McIntyre appeared on both brands and held the title for only 35 days before they lost it to The Nexus' David Otunga and John Cena.

The two have had a similar trajectory in their respective careers, and it'll be interesting to see which star leaves with gold around their waist when they eventually clash.

