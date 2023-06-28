"I’m in there too!" - AEW star Kenny Omega sends a message aimed at current champion in WWE

Kenny Omega recently sent a message to WWE Superstar and one-half of the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn.

Omega is currently signed to AEW and is on the back of a rematch against Will Ospreay. At the recently concluded Forbidden Door pay-per-view, he lost the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship to Ospreay.

Taking to Twitter, Omega reacted to a Sami For Syria tweet promoted by Pro Wrestling Tees. He also sent a heartfelt message in reaction to the cause.

"I’m in there too! Great cause!" wrote Omega

Paul Heyman recently took a shot at WWE star Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is a former member of The Bloodline and was stablemates with Paul Heyman during his time in the faction.

During a recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Heyman took shots at the former Honorary Uce and called him a "schmuck." He further claimed Zayn was "irrelevant" and wanted to sit on the "relevant table" alongside Roman Reigns. Heyman said:

"[Sami Zayn] is a schmuck. He’s a wannabe. He will go through life as Kevin Owens’ best friend. The whole thing with Sami was about acceptance. [He was] the kid at school that wanted to sit with those kids [Bloodline] because those kids are the cool kids. Those kids are the accepted kids. Those kids are the relevant kids. Sami was the irrelevant kid that wanted to sit at the relevant table. And now that he’s out of the honorary position of being an ‘Honorary Uce,’ he’s irrelevant again."

Earlier this year at the Royal Rumble premium live event, Zayn finally betrayed The Tribal Chief, hitting him with a steel chair and quitting The Bloodline in the process.

At WrestleMania 39, Zayn and Kevin Owens won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles by beating The Usos.

