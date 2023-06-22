Paul Heyman thinks that a top WWE star is "irrelevant" and a "wannabe" 

Paul Heyman has been the manager for some of the biggest names in WWE history. Hence, he has developed an eye for talent. The veteran recently shared his thoughts on Sami Zayn.

Heyman and Zayn worked closely together last year as the latter joined The Bloodline. The Canadian star earned the trust of all the faction's members, including The Wise Man, until the former left the group in January 2023. At the Royal Rumble event, The Master Strategist hit Reigns with a steel chair.

Sami Zayn was recently the victim of a verbal assault from Heyman during an episode of the Pat McAfee Show. Roman Reigns' Special Counsel made the following comments about Zayn while in character:

"[Sami Zayn] is a schmuck. He’s a wannabe. He will go through life as Kevin Owens’ best friend. The whole thing with Sami was about acceptance. [He was] the kid at school that wanted to sit with those kids [Bloodline] because those kids are the cool kids. Those kids are the accepted kids. Those kids are the relevant kids. Sami was the irrelevant kid that wanted to sit at the relevant table. And now that he’s out of the honorary position of being an ‘Honorary Uce,’ he’s irrelevant again." (H/T EWrestling News)

Check out the full interview below:

The Bloodline has essentially ended as fans know it after Jimmy and Jey Uso superkicked Reigns last week on SmackDown. On the other hand, Zayn is the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Kevin Owens.

Paul Heyman on The Bloodline's implosion

Money in the Bank will feature Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa locking horns with The Usos in what is being billed as The Bloodline Civil War. The high-profile bout will take place on July 1, 2023, in London.

During the same edition of the Pat McAfee Show, Paul Heyman praised The Usos even though they recently attacked Roman Reigns.

"I hope they will display the same greatness that they did as the greatest tag team champions of all time when they take their beatings from Roman Reigns and Solo at Money in the Bank, July 1st, in London. I am very proud of them for being willing to take those beatings." [From 00:50 to 02:06]

During his career, Paul Heyman has aligned himself with some iconic WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Big Show. Will he stick by Reigns as the latter engages in a heated feud with The Usos? Only time will tell.

What are your predictions for Money in the Bank? Will Paul Heyman play a crucial role in The Bloodline Civil War? Please give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes