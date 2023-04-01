"I'm winning the Andre the Giant Battle Royal" - 37-year-old WWE Superstar makes bold claim before SmackDown

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Popular superstars such as Bobby Lashley and LA Knight will be competing in the marquee match tonight. The battle royal also presents an opportunity for superstars to put themselves on the map ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39.

Ahead of the final episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania, Mustafa Ali delivered a motivational speech and vowed to win tonight's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The 37-year-old is not currently scheduled for a match at WrestleMania, but claimed he would eliminate several superstars during tonight's match but backed down once Bobby Lashley's name was brought up.

"If you want to win the big one, all you have to do is say it. Watch this, I am going to say it. I'm winning the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. That is right, it doesn't even matter who else is in this match," said Mustafa Ali. [00:10 - 00:24]

Xavier Woods is confident heading into tonight's WWE SmackDown

New Day's Xavier Woods recently vowed to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal as well and appears to be very confident heading into tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The 2021 King of the Ring winner shared a video earlier this week claiming that he will be going after the Intercontinental Championship after he wins the Battle Royal tonight.

"So what I am going to do is win "The Dre" this Friday and use that momentum to then become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship, so I can have the match that I should have had when I won King of the Ring. This Friday night, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Xavier Woods wins," said Woods. [00:53 - 01:18]

Xavier Woods shared another video earlier today with him posing next to the trophy ahead of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Madcap Moss won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal last year and said it was an unbelievably special moment for him. It will be interesting to see which superstar emerges victorious tonight on the blue brand.

Which superstar would you like to see win tonight's Battle Royal? Would you like to see Xavier Woods win the match and challenge for the Intercontinental Championship after WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

