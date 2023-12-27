"I made that" - Former WWE women's champion boasts unique new skill

A former Women's Champion in WWE has boasted about a new skill today on social media.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan had a successful reign as Women's Tag Team Champions earlier this year. However, the duo dropped the titles to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on the July 17 edition of RAW.

Morgan has been on hiatus from the company since losing the Women's Tag Team Championships. Raquel Rodriguez has also been off of WWE television since her loss to Nia Jax on the November 20 episode of the red brand.

Earlier today, Raquel Rodriguez took to her Instagram story to boast about a unique new skill. She noted that she is getting good with her "old lady" skills and shared an image of an item she knitted:

"I made that!", she wrote.

Raquel Rodriguez wants Liv Morgan to come back to WWE

Former Women's Tag Champion Raquel Rodriguez recently pleaded for her tag team partner to return to the company.

In an interview with Dallas Morning News, Raquel Rodriguez provided an update on Liv Morgan's return to WWE. Rodriguez stated that Morgan is recovering well and is hoping she can return sooner rather than later:

“Yeah, I’ve talked to Liv. She’s doing great. She’s really recovering well. She’s in very good spirits, and of course, she’s very, very anxious to come back. I don’t have a specific date of when she’ll be back. We’re all waiting for her. I know, I miss her terribly. So I’m very excited for that. But I feel like time has been flying, and she’s just been on it, on her recovery. So I would assume she’d be back sooner rather than later. And probably before any of us can really imagine," she said. [H/T: Dallas Morning News]

Liv Morgan was featured in the recently released film The Kill Room starring Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the former SmackDoown Women's Champion down the line.

