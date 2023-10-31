"I have many victories over Roman Reigns" - Former WWE Superstar wants fans to acknowledge him

Roman Reigns is arguably the most dominant WWE Champion in the current era. The Tribal Chief has successfully defended his title against many big names. However, former Intercontinental Champion Ryback claimed he could end the undisputed championship reign.

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship at a No Holds Barred Triple Threat match at Payback in August 2020 and unified the title with the WWE championship after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 2022. The former Shield member has defeated many greats, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes. The Tribal Chief always finds a way to secure a win.

Ryback recently talked about The Tribal Chief on Ryback TV. The Human Wrecking Ball started by praising the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He acknowledged the fact that no superstar has been able to defeat Roman Reigns.

But later in the video, Ryback claimed that he used to beat Reigns every night back in the day. He even believes he can end Roman's title reign. Towards the end, The Big Hungry asked the fans to acknowledge him.

"While nobody in the WWE has been successful at ending Roman Reign's championship reign from Brock Lesnar to Cody Rhodes. I am the one guy who used to kick his a** every single night along with the Shield. Three-on-one, one-on-one, I have many victories over Roman Reigns, and I'm the one guy that could shell-shock that championship reign to an end. Everyone worldwide acknowledges Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief. But now I need you guys to acknowledge me as your Primal Beef down in the comments," Ryback said.[From 1:04 to 1:34]

LA Knight scheduled to fight Roman Reigns for the championship at Crown Jewel

LA Knight tried to help John Cena fight The Bloodline. He even teamed up with the 16-time WWE Champion to take down the team of Solo Sikova and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane 2023.

After defeating the Bloodline members, The Megastar confronted The Head of The Table and expressed his desire to end his title reign. The two agreed to a title match at the upcoming premium live event.

