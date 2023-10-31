"Roman Reigns is actually a really great guy" - Former WWE Superstar praises The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns is arguably one of the greatest WWE Superstars of the current generation. Most people who have worked with The Tribal Chief have good things to say about him. Former Intercontinental Champion Ryback is no exception, as he recently praised Reigns.

Roman Reigns recently completed 1150 days as the Universal Champion. On August 30, 2020, The Tribal Chief pinned Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat match at Payback to end 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt's title reign and become the new champion. He later defeated Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All match at WrestleMania 38 to secure the WWE Championship.

Ryback recently talked about The Tribal Chief on Ryback TV. He praised Roman Reigns for his down-to-earth and humble behavior. The star also said that his former rival was a great worker and, thus, a great asset to the Stamford-based company.

"Despite being the [Undisputed] WWE [Universal] Champion for well over 1100 days now and a top heel in the WWE, Roman Reigns is actually a really great guy. While I haven't been there for quite some time, I did see Roman start from Florida Championship Wrestling and rise through the ranks of WWE. And despite evolving, he's never changed in a bad way. He's always been down-to-earth and humble since I have known him. Along with that, he understands the business. He is a great worker. He keeps himself in shape and healthy and is very reliable for WWE." [From 0:24 to 1:03]

Roman Reigns will defend his title against LA Knight at Crown Jewel

LA Knight got into a feud with The Bloodline as he tried to help John Cena fight the faction on multiple occasions. He also teamed up with The Leader of the Cenation at WWE Fastlane 2023 to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match.

Following the win at the premium live event, The Megastar confronted Roman Reigns and demanded a shot at his title. The Tribal Chief obliged, and the two are scheduled to square off at Crown Jewel 2023. This bout will mark LA Knight's first major championship match on the main roster.

