"I was mesmerized." - The Undertaker opens up on being pitched his character by Vince McMahon

The Undertaker was live with Sony Sports India to discuss a variety of things including his transition from basketball to pro-wrestling, his future, how Vince McMahon pitched his character to him and his favorite WrestleMania match.

Talking to Rana Daggubati, the interviewer for this session, The Undertaker opened up about how he transitioned into the role of The Deadman. The Phenom spoke about how Vince McMahon pitched the idea to him and how he was mesmerized by the character.

"Almost immediately when it was presented that to me by Vince, he basically showed me The Undertaker, he gave me the name, and then he showed me the storyboard and drawings of the character. And immediately I was mesmerized this is so different from what anybody has been doing just from visuals not even getting into the characteristics of it. And then, he kind of gave me about what the Undertaker is about, he thought the Undertaker was I liked it. I liked it a lot and as it started to develop the character,more and more, I became that guy. You can test it sometimes when you take a role you become that. I have done it for 30 years. I think that’s why it comes off so genuine to the people I think that’s where the people were really shocked when I did the Last Ride documentary because they got to see the whole other person that they got to see but that [they] didn’t even really know existed. Most people were like no, that’s not the Undertaker. I am not gonna look into the eyes because he may not gonna like it." H/t ITN Wrestling

The Undertaker labels his match with Shawn Michaels as his finest WrestleMania moment

The Phenom even discussed what was probably one of the more iconic features of his storied career, his performances at WrestleMania. Of course, one of the more expected, was his thoughts about Brock Lesnar ending his 'Streak' at WrestleMania 30. He responded jokingly that there was not much going on in his head, due to the concussion he suffered during the match.

Speaking about WrestleMania, The Undertaker also discussed when he found out he was undefeated, as he recalled his match against Ric Flair at WrestleMania 18. On further discussion, The Phenom also revealed that his favorite WrestleMania moment had to be his match against Shawn Michaels.

"When pressed for one particular match, it would have to be Wrestlemania 25 against Shawn Michaels. The match quality, the storyline, this is one of the greatest matches that I was part of. I think Shawn Michaels probably is the greatest in-ring wrestler of all time. This match here starts off a four-match series- the two with Shawn where I ended up retiring him next year, and then Triple H comes into the picture to take up from his friend. And it all ends up with Triple H, Shawn Michaels and myself at the top of the stage after 4 match series together. That was the end of an era and that’s my proudest body of work in WWE. Those four Wrestlemanias." ITN Wrestling

We are closing in on Survivor Series, an event that will mark 30 years since The Undertaker first debuted. This year's event will also have his official farewell from WWE as well.

It will truly be an emotional event for the WWE Universe and wrestling fans around the world.